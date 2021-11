A reportedly stolen big rig was pursued for hours by the CHP and other law enforcement on Nov. 3, 2021. (KTLA)

The California Highway Patrol is chasing an 18-wheeler that was reportedly stolen on Wednesday night.

The big rig was stolen at about 8:15 p.m., according to Officer Figueroa of the CHP.

Multiple efforts have been made to stop the vehicle, but it’s continuing its journey on the 101 Freeway.