Officers with the California Highway Patrol were in pursuit of a suspected reckless driver Tuesday afternoon that led to the arrest of two people.

The pursuit suspects were traveling on the westbound 105 Freeway before merging onto the northbound 405 Freeway. They later led authorities in pursuit on the southbound 405, before exiting to surface streets.

The driver pulled over on Inglewood Avenue, in Hawthorne, with CHP units behind their vehicle.

After just a few moments, the driver and passenger exited the vehicle and surrendered.

Sky5 was over the scene.