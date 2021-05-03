Pursuit on 405 Freeway in Orange County ends with driver in custody in Laguna Niguel

California Highway Patrol officers were in pursuit of a vehicle in Orange County after a driver refused to yield to officers in the Anaheim area Monday morning.

Officers chased the vehicle for several miles on the 405 Freeway before exiting shortly before 7 a.m. and taking to the streets in the Laguna Hills area.

The vehicle being pursued, a silver Ford Fiesta, appeared to have a blown front left tire.

Video from Sky5 showed the vehicle attempt to make a U-turn on Alicia Parkway near Highlands Avenue in Laguna Niguel but was unable to navigate the turn.

Officers took the opportunity to block the vehicle in, stopping the pursuit.

The driver did not immediately exit the vehicle but was eventually taken into custody.

It’s unclear why officers initially tried to stop the vehicle and no further details were available.