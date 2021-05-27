CHP in pursuit of vehicle in South L.A.

The California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a red vehicle in the South Los Angeles area Thursday afternoon.
No information was immediately available on what initiated this pursuit.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
by: Génesis Miranda MiramontesPosted: / Updated:
The California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a red vehicle in the South Los Angeles area Thursday afternoon.
No information was immediately available on what initiated this pursuit.
Check back for updates on this developing story.