DUI suspect leads CHP in pursuit through San Gabriel Valley

The California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a DUI suspect in a silver vehicle through the San Gabriel Valley area Friday evening.

The vehicle was seen driving down several different highways with its emergency lights blinking.

Smoke and sparks were coming out of the rims of the vehicle after it lost at least one tire in the front.

The pursuit began in the San Gabriel Valley and reached the Long Beach area.

After the vehicle came to a stop, the driver was seen throwing some type of liquid out of the window.

The driver exited the vehicle and walked backwards, away from officers during a standoff.

The officers approached the suspect and took him into custody.

Check back for updates on this developing story.