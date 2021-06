The California Highway Patrol is investigating two separate shootings on the 605 freeway in Irwindale.

CHP says the first incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon near Lower Azusa Road.

Hours later more gunfire on the 605 sent a motorcyclist to the hospital.

Authorities say the second incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday near Arrow Highway.

Carlos Saucedo reports live for the KTLA 5 news on June 6, 2021.