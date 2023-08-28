The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a person’s burned body was found near a freeway off-ramp in downtown Los Angeles.

The body was found around 4:55 p.m. Monday, near the 10 Freeway off-ramp at Maple Avenue.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to the scene, as well as the Los Angeles Police Department, where they found the burned body at the bottom of the off-ramp near some “construction containers.”

Because of the condition of the person’s body, a death investigation began. At this time, authorities have not said if homicide is suspected.

LAPD eventually ceded the investigation to the CHP, which closed the affected off-ramp.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office was called to the area and CHP investigators remained on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing but drivers are encouraged to avoid the area as traffic may be moving slowly.

The off-ramp reopened around 8:15 p.m.

