CHP investigating report of shooting involving child on 55 Fwy in Orange; victim transported to children’s hospital

A stretch of the 55 Freeway is shut down in Orange on Friday morning as the California Highway Patrol investigates a report of a child shot.

The incident was reported along the northbound 55 near Chapman Avenue around 8:11 a.m., according to CHP.

The Orange Fire Department confirmed to KTLA that they transported a patient by ambulance to Children’s Hospital Orange County, though they didn’t confirm the patient was a child.

A SigAlert was issued around 8:30 a.m., and all northbound lanes north of Chapman have been closed amid the active investigation, according to CHP’s incident log. Traffic is temporarily being diverted to the east and westbound 22 Freeway.

