CHP has put out a Silver Alert for two individuals who have gone missing from Monrovia.

74-year-old Rosa Vera and 42-year-old Roberto Paniagua were both last seen near South Myrtle Avenue and East Foothill Blvd. in Monrovia on Saturday around 1:30 p.m., CHP tweeted.

Vera is listed as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Family members say she has dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Paniagua is listed as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He also has black hair and brown eyes.

Vera was last seen wearing a “multi-color head wrap” and a black long sleeve shirt.

Paniagua was last seen wearing a gray Nike hoodie and blue basketball shorts.

Both individuals are believed to be on foot, CHP said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911.