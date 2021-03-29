CHP K-9 stabbed after pursuit of kidnapping suspect ends near Cajon Pass

California Highway Patrol K-9 Officer Sam is seen in a photo released by the agency on March 29, 20201.

A K-9 officer was stabbed near the Cajon Pass Monday while chasing a kidnapping suspect seeking to evade authorities in a vehicle pursuit, officials said.

Deputies were in the area of Caliente and Oak Hill roads around noon, conducting a follow-up investigation on 52-year-old William Shae McKay of Rancho Cucamonga, who had a felony warrant for his arrest regarding a kidnapping, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop on the suspected vehicle, a GMC Sierra, but the driver, McKay, allegedly failed to yield and a pursuit ensued.

There was also a passenger in the vehicle, later identified as 24-year-old Abrianna Valerie Gonzalez of San Bernardino.

The chase went southbound on Interstate 15, and the driver exited at Cleghorn Road off State Route 138, going northbound.

The Sheriff’s Department requested officers from the California Highway Patrol to assist in the pursuit.

A spike strip was deployed on the 138, disabling the suspect vehicle, the department said.

Both the driver and passenger exited the vehicle, and a CHP K-9 was deployed as the pair attempted to flee.

K-9 Officer Sam “heroically sprung into action and tracked down one of the suspects,” Gonzalez, who then stabbed the dog in the chest area, CHP said in a statement.

McKay and Gonzalez were both arrested, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Meanwhile, Sam was airlifted to an emergency veterinary hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery for serious injuries, CHP said.

“After undergoing emergency surgery we are fortunate and grateful to announce that it appears Sam will make a full recovery,” the agency wrote. “We truly appreciate and love 💕 our K-9’s 🐕. Goes to show that they are always Ready, Willing, and Able to assist as partners 👮🏻‍♂️ 🐶 in the apprehension of dangerous criminals.”

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Detective Alex Pangburn at the Victor Valley Station at 760-241-2275. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463, or visit www.wetip.com.