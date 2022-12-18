The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help for information regarding a shooting on the 101 Freeway in Encino.

The shooting happened Saturday around 5:15 p.m. on the 101 Freeway at White Oak Avenue.

According to CHP, a black Audi sedan crashed on the northbound side of the freeway. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 26-year-old woman who had been hit multiple times by gunfire.

The unidentified woman was transported to the hospital and was last known to be in critical condition.

CHP is investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting and officials are asking for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who may have information about the freeway shooting is urged to contact CHP Detective J. Leblanc of the CHP Southern Division Major Crimes Unit at 323-644-9550.