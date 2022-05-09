A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was hit by a vehicle driven by a woman who is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol.

Around 4:55 a.m. Monday, the CHP officer was hit while stopped at the intersection of Adams Street and Indiana Avenue in Riverside.

The officer was thrown from the motorcycle and the driver of the vehicle, a 2005 Hyundai Elantra, took off and fled the scene.

A witness followed the fleeing suspect and was able to relay their location to Riverside police officers who found the vehicle about two blocks away from the scene at the intersection of Lincoln and Tropicana avenues.

The driver was arrested on scene on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and fleeing the scene of a crash.

She’s been identified as Heather Fernandez, 26, of Riverside. Fernandez was booked into jail and held on $50,000 bail. Because the officer was injured, she could face felony charges for the crash.

The CHP officer was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries. The officer’s condition is unclear at this time.

Anyone with information related to the crash is urged to contact the Riverside Police Department’s Traffic Division at 951-351-6099.