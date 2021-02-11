CHP motorcycle officer involved in multivehicle crash on 10 Freeway near downtown L.A.; all lanes closed

A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was involved in a multivehicle crash on the 10 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles Thursday morning.

The crash, reported near the Normandie Avenue off-ramp shortly before 10 a.m., involved a big rig and a white car, according to CHP’s traffic incident log.

It was later learned that a motorcycle officer was also involved in the crash. There was no immediate word on the officer’s condition.

Aerial video from Sky5 did show the officer give a thumbs up sign as he was being loaded into an ambulance.

At least two other people were also transported from the scene. Their conditions were unknown.

The eastbound and westbound sides of the freeway were completely closed as emergency crews responded to the scene.

One person, possibly trying to flee the scene, was detained by at least one citizen, according to the CHP.

It was unclear when the freeway would reopen.

Check back for updates on this developing story.