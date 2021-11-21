CHP officer crashes motorcycle on northbound 605 Freeway in Norwalk

A CHP officer crashed his motorcycle on the 605 Freeway on Nov. 21, 2021. (Courtesy Jhani Kaye)

A California Highway Patrol officer crashed his motorcycle on the 605 Freeway in Norwalk on Sunday, closing three lanes of the roadway for approximately two hours.

The officer, whose identity was not released, crashed south of Rosecrans Avenue shortly before 1:40 p.m., and a SigAlert for the carpool, No. 1 and No. 2 lanes was in place until 3:40 p.m., according to Officer Brandt of the CHP.

Brandt and Bernard Peters of the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed that the officer was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries, but his condition remains unknown.

(Courtesy Jhani Kaye)

(Courtesy Jhani Kaye)

(Courtesy Jhani Kaye)

(Courtesy Jhani Kaye)