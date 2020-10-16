CHP officer fatally shoots man who fired gun on 605 Freeway ramp in Los Alamitos

Police vehicles block an on ramp of the 605 Freeway during a shooting investigation on Oct. 15, 2020. (KTLA)

A California Highway Patrol officer fatally shot a man who fired a gun during an encounter with law enforcement on a 605 Freeway on-ramp in Los Alamitos Thursday, officials said.

The incident occurred about 9:20 a.m. on the southbound Katella Avenue on-ramp.

Two CHP officers encountered the man, described as a pedestrian, in a heavily vegetated area adjacent to the ramp.

The man allegedly took out a gun and fired at the officers, then one of the officers returned fire, CHP officials said in an updated news release Friday.

One of the officers sustained minor injuries during the incident and was taken to a hospital. That officer is expected to recover.

Authorities had previously said they lost contact with the man after the shooting and searched the area for hours.

The subsequent investigation prompted the closure of southbound lanes of the highway for hours before the man was eventually found dead around noon. It was previously unclear how the man had died.

The Associated Press reported he was found inside a tent in the area.

The officers were in the area assisting Caltrans workers on a maintenance project.

No further details about the shooting have been released, and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office is now handling the investigation.