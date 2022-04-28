A California Highway Patrol officer was injured in a fiery crash on the 105 Freeway Thursday morning that prompted an hourslong closure in Downey.

The crash was reported about 1:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Lakewood Boulevard.

A witness said the CHP vehicle was helping conduct a lane closure on the freeway when it was struck by a vehicle going 90 to 95 mph.

“They flew right past me,” Robert Martinez said. “The driver applied no brakes and went straight into the CHP car.”

The civilian vehicle flipped over after the crash, Martinez said.

Investigators have not confirmed the details of the crash but did say two officers were inside the cruiser at the time of the collision.

At least one of the officers was injured and transported to St. Francis Medical Center in unknown condition, CHP Officer Patrick Kimbrall said.

Video from the scene showed the CHP vehicle engulfed in flames a short time after the collision.

It was unclear how many people were in the second vehicle or if anyone else was injured but one woman was detained at the scene.

The eastbound side of the 105 Freeway was closed for the investigation..

There was no word on when the freeway would reopen.