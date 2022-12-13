A California Highway Patrol officer was hospitalized following a three-vehicle crash on the 10 Freeway in Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred shortly before 2 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near Barranca Street.

According to Sky5 reporter Gil Leyvas, it appears an SUV crashed into the back of the CHP officer’s vehicle, which then crashed into the vehicle in front of it.

The officer was transported to a local hospital by ambulance. Their condition was not immediately known. The driver of the SUV appeared to sustain minor injuries.

Three lanes of traffic were closed for the investigation and clean-up.

Traffic backups on the eastbound 10 Freeway extended for several miles.