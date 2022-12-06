Stills from video posted by the CHP on Dec. 6, 2022 shows an officer rescuing greyhounds on the 60 Freeway.

A California Highway Patrol officer over the weekend rescued five greyhound dogs running in lanes of the 60 Freeway.

The agency received calls about the dogs on the highway Saturday.

Responding Officer McAdams later advised that 10 to 15 greyhounds had gotten out of a wooden crate when it fell off the back of a truck on the freeway near the 10/5 and 101 Freeway interchange.

With the help of good Samaritans McAdams was able to rescue five dogs, officials detailed in an Instagram post.

The officer put the large dogs in his patrol car and drove them to Los Angeles’ North Central shelter.

Video shared in the post shows the officer carrying one dog into his patrol vehicle, while another shows all the dogs sniffing at the camera inside the car.

Another two dogs were found separately in Boyle Heights. One is being fostered at a home by the person who found it, while an eighth greyhound was found injured on the side of the 5 Freeway and had to be euthanized, a volunteer at the shelter explained in an email to KTLA.

Greysave, a greyhound organization, will eventually take in all seven dogs when the shelter’s stray hold is up, the volunteer explained.

The CHP advised the owner, or anyone who may know the owner, to reach out to the shelter.

“Thanks to the great (S)amaritans who stopped and assisted Officer McAdams,” officials wrote in the post.