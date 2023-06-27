A California Highway Patrol motorcycle is seen down on the 15 Freeway on June 27, 2023. (KTLA)

A California Highway Patrol officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday afternoon following a crash on the 15 Freeway in Lake Elsinore.

The crash happened around 1:55 p.m. on the southbound side of the freeway, just south of Nichols Road.

The officer, who was riding a CHP motorcycle, crashed at some point and suffered major injuries, officials said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but CHP officials said no other vehicles were involved.

The 15 Freeway near the scene of the crash was closed as part of the investigation and was expected to remain closed for several hours.

Motorists were being advised to avoid the area and remain patient while traffic moves slowly.