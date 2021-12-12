CHP officer transported to hospital after crash on 405 Fwy in Inglewood

A California Highway Patrol officer is in unknown condition after they were involved in a collision on the 405 Freeway in Inglewood Sunday evening, officials said.

The officer, who was not identified, was hit by an unknown vehicle or object while traveling southbound on the 405 Freeway, north of Century Boulevard, just before 7 p.m., according to Officer Brandt of the CHP.

A SigAlert was issues for the three, four and five lanes for an hour, Brandt added.

The officer was taken by the Los Angeles County Fire Department to a nearby hospital in unknown condition, according to Capt. Anolin of the Fire Department.

Officers remain on scene investigating, and it remans to be seen how many other vehicles were involved, Brandt added.