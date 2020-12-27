CHP officers averaged 1 DUI arrest every 5 minutes this Christmas, agency says

A man blows into a breathalizer during a field sobriety test after he was stopped by San Bruno Police officers at a DUI checkpoint Nov. 27, 2006 in San Bruno. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

California Highway Patrol officers averaged one DUI arrest every five minutes since Christmas Eve, the agency said Saturday morning.

With many Californians hitting the road during the holiday, CHP officers began a maximum enforcement period to check for those driving impaired, or over the speed limit.

Since stepped up enforcement began 6p.m. on Christmas Eve, a total of 318 people were arrested for driving under the influence statewide in just 30 hours, CHP said.

That’s around the same number of arrests made during this year’s busy Thanksgiving travel week. During this year’s Fourth of July weekend, officers arrested 738 suspected impaired drivers.

“The holiday season brings celebrations and time spent with family and friends, but unfortunately they also result in a considerable loss of life on California’s roadways,” CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said in a statement earlier this week.

CHP gave 2017 as an example in announcing this holiday’s maximum enforcement efforts.

That year, 16 people died on California’s roadways during the holiday and CHP made 917 arrests for driving under the influence.

“Although traffic may be lighter this holiday season, it is not an invitation to speed. The rules of the road still apply, and motorists should avoid driving tired, impaired, or distracted,” CHP officials said.

The CHP maximum enforcement continues through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 27.