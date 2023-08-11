The driver of a possibly stolen van is in custody after leading authorities on a slow-speed chase in Los Angeles County’s South Bay Friday afternoon.

The chase began around 2:10 p.m. on the southbound 710 Freeway from the Pacific Coast Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

By 3 p.m. the van was leading authorities on surface streets in Torrance and soon made its way to Redondo Beach, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

The driver continued slowly through Manhattan Beach and then Hermosa Beach, and maneuvered through traffic while several CHP units remained in tow.

The driver of a possible stolen ditches the vehicle after a slow-speed chase on Aug. 11, 2023. (KTLA)

Just before 3:30 p.m., however, the driver ditched the van and ran out into a cul-de-sac on George Freeth Way in Redondo Beach before getting down on the ground and being taken into custody by officers, aerial video showed.