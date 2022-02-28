Driver who led authorities on dangerous chase from L.A. to Orange County taken into custody

A driver who led authorities on a dangerous pursuit from Los Angeles to Orange County has been taken into custody after apparently trying to steal another vehicle.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said the pursuit began in the Lakewood area and the driver was described as “extremely dangerous.” Authorities requested backup from other agencies to engage in the pursuit.

Additionally, California Highway Patrol officials said the pursuit call came in as an armed and dangerous suspect.

About 12:35 p.m. the chase was on surface streets in the Huntington Beach area, but was soon in Costa Mesa.

The pursuit suspect was speeding and driving erratically on surface streets, running red lights and narrowing avoiding other motorists. The front passenger door of the sedan appeared to be opening frequently during the chase.

About 12:40 p.m., officers on the ground appeared to back off the speeding motorist, while authorities continued to follow him overhead.

About 12:45 p.m., the driver almost hit a vehicle driving into a parking lot, made a U-turn and quickly drove back onto surface streets on the wrong side of the road. By then authorities had caught up with him on the ground.

Soon, the driver headed into a residential area and into a cul-de-sac, where he jumped out of the vehicle and started running, officers in tow.

After running through a commercial parking lot, the driver got into a red vehicle while appearing to be holding a gun, but was not able to drive off. He then surrendered to authorities about 12:50 p.m. and was taken into custody at Newport Boulevard and Victoria Street.

The driver’s passenger was also taken into custody at Hamilton and Thurin streets.

No further details about the suspect or what he was wanted for have been released.