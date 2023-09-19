A driver is being sought after allegedly trying to ram officers who then opened fire in Compton late Monday night.

The incident occurred shortly after 11:30 p.m. as California Highway Patrol officers were in the area of Alondra Boulevard and South Maple Avenue.

A car abandoned by an assault with a deadly weapon suspect is seen in Compton on Sept. 18, 2023. (KeyNews.TV)

The officers opened fire on a white Kia that apparently tried to run them down, a CHP spokesperson said.

The driver left the scene but the vehicle was found abandoned a short distance later near Cypress Street and South Aprilia Avenue.

Video showed several bullet holes in the Kia, along with damage from some type of collision.

Authorities have not located the driver who remains outstanding.

The area of Alondra and Maple remained closed during the investigation.

No officers were injured in the incident.