Driver in custody after pursuit along northbound 5 Freeway in Valencia

A driver involved in a pursuit along the northbound 5 Freeway in Valencia Friday afternoon was suspected of narcotics violations and believed to be possibly armed, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Sky5 was overhead as the chase ran along the freeway before ending at the off-ramp for Magic Mountain Parkway, where the black truck involved abruptly pulled over as CHP cruisers followed.

The driver, who has not been identified, put his hands in the air and lay on the ground, apparently surrendering at 12:51 p.m.

A man surrenders to officers after a pursuit ends in the Valencia area on Feb. 28, 2020. (KTLA)

As he was lying on the ground, three officers approached him with their guns drawn along with another officer with a K-9 unit. One of them placed him into handcuffs and led him into a CHP vehicle. Some of the officers were then seen searching through the truck.

CHP said it took over the pursuit earlier in the afternoon after Pasadena police first started following the truck. While officers were still in pursuit, CHP officials told KTLA the man was possibly armed.

No further details were immediately available.