CHP officers save baby choking on cherry on 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills

California Highway Patrol officers saved a 6-month-old baby choking on a cherry in a car on the 101 freeway in Woodland Hills, officials said Monday.

Officers got a call about the choking baby and quickly found the car on the right shoulder of the freeway.

One of the officers, who’s a licensed paramedic, picked up the child and slapped his back until the cherry dislodged from his airway and the infant began breathing normally.

The officer then stayed with the family to monitor the child and keep them calm until an ambulance arrived.

The baby was taken to a hospital for evaluation and is expected to be OK, officials said.

“CHP officers come from many different backgrounds, different walks of life and have unique skillsets,” the agency said on Instagram. “CHP officers receive annual Emergency Medical Response training to ensure they’re prepared to assist with medical emergencies in the field.”

CHP warned that cherries are a choking hazard for children this young.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists the following foods as choking hazards for children between 6 to 12 months old: uncut grapes, berries, cherries, cherry tomatoes and melon balls, raisins, whole pieces of canned fruit, cooked or raw whole corn kernels, whole or chopped nuts and other foods.