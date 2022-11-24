With increased patrols in the San Fernando Valley, especially in large intersections known for street takeovers, police say they will arrest drivers engaging in dangerous behaviors and impound cars over the holiday weekend.

Nearly 4 million Southern Californians are expected to hit the road over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday, there’s an increase in crashes and a warning to drivers.

“If you are going to drink, it’s better to be at home and not go from one place to another because you never know what can happen today,” one woman told KTLA’s Jennifer McGraw. “Today is about being with family and not having to be in danger and losing a family member. That’s not what we want.”

Law enforcement agencies across Southern California say they will be on alert for drunk drivers and other reckless behavior.

California Highway Patrol’s maximum enforcement started at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday and says it will continue through midnight Sunday.

In 2021, 42 people were killed in crashes over Thanksgiving weekend, including 16 pedestrians.

Street takeovers are yet another concern law enforcement officials are worried about.

In Anaheim, just last night, one person was seriously injured after being struck by a driver fleeing a wild street takeover.

“You know, I think there’s just kids that want to show off for their friends, and tonight and any other night is certainly not the night for sure. Tonight should be a night of thanksgiving, being with your family and being safe and enjoying the holidays,” San Fernando Valley resident David Loy told KTLA.