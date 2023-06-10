Motorcycle pursuit ends with CHP patrol cars crashing into a La Puente home on June 10, 2023. (KTLA)

A high-speed pursuit of a motorcyclist ended with two California Highway Patrol cars slamming into a La Puente home on Saturday night.

Officers attempted to pull over a motorcyclist for speeding around 4:40 p.m. When the suspect didn’t yield, a pursuit began.

At around 4:52 p.m., the patrol cars lost control and slammed into the front area of a home near the intersection of Ector Street and Hacienda Boulevard.

Video from the scene shows the vehicles completely destroyed a brick wall with an iron gate on top that was surrounding the home.

“I just heard tires screeching and immediately what followed after the screeching was the cop car sirens,” said Nestor Rendon, whose home was damaged. “Then I heard a loud crash. I didn’t realize there were two highway patrol cars on my lawn.”

The officers’ vehicles sustained heavy damage in the front as a ton of debris and metal were strewn across the lawn and nearby roadways.

Although no injuries were reported, Rendon said he was initially worried for his mother’s safety.

“When I saw the two cars, I immediately ran inside to check on my mom because my mom sleeps on that side of the house,” said Rendon.

The motorcyclist was eventually located nearby and taken into custody without further incident.