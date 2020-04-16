CHP pulls over 460 speeding SoCal drivers over 3 hours on nearly empty 5 Freeway

A California Highway Patrol officer issues a speeding citation on the 5 Freeway in San Diego County on April 15, 2020, in a photo released by CHP San Diego.

A speeding enforcement operation spanning the 5 Freeway from Kern County to the Mexico border nabbed hundreds of offenders Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers from 10 Southern California stations patrolled the freeway from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., searching for motorists taking advantage of light traffic during statewide coronavirus restrictions, the CHP’s Santa Ana office said in a Facebook post.

A total of 356 speeding citations were handed out, as well as 94 verbal and written warnings, officials said.

Fourteen of the offenders were traveling in excess of 100 mph, while the fastest was clocked at 119 mph in the Oceanside division, CHP said.

“As California motorists continue to see near-empty freeways, many find it easy to exceed the speed limit,” the Santa Ana office wrote. “However, speeding greatly increases the risk of causing a crash that results in serious injury or death.”

Other areas involved in Wednesday’s operation include Los Angeles, East L.A., Newhall, Altadena, Santa Fe Springs, Westminster, Capistrano, San Diego, the Southern Division and Border Division.

CHP did not say whether it was planning similar operations in the future.