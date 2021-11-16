Driver wanted for domestic violence crashes vehicle on 5 Fwy in Lincoln Heights after pursuit

A driver wanted on suspicion of domestic violence crashed on the 5 Freeway in the Lincoln Heights area after leading authorities on a pursuit through the San Fernando Valley Tuesday evening.

Sky5 was overhead the chase around 6:40 p.m., as the black GMC Denali moved southbound on the 5 Freeway in the New Hall Pass area, eventually making its way through the Sunland, Burbank and Los Angeles areas.

California Highway Patrol said the driver was wanted for domestic violence.

The vehicle crashed on the 5 Freeway in Lincoln Heights just after 7 p.m.

The driver was taken into custody shortly after by CHP.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

