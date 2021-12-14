Pursuit driver stopped on Newport Beach freeway after being chased by authorities from Hawthorne

Authorities pursued a driver that travelled at high rates of speed from Hawthorne to the Newport Beach area in a dark-colored car on Tuesday night.

The chase began around 10:14 p.m. with police in Hawthorne pursuing the driver, but a sheriff’s helicopter took over for a short time before the California Highway Patrol took the lead.

The driver, who appeared to be behind the wheel of a Tesla, made its way to Orange County at speeds of about 100 miles per hour.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the suspect driver get go on and off the 91 Freeway multiple times and driving on the wrong side of the road.

At about 10:45 p.m., the driver came to an abrupt stop on the southbound 73 Freeway near Bonita Canyon Drive in Newport Beach. The driver stepped out of the car, threw some items out, and then got back into the car and closed the door.

As of 11:00 p.m. the driver was in a standoff with authorities and refusing to surrender.