CHP seeking public’s help to ID driver in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian in South L.A.

The CHP released this photo of a car wanted in a fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian on Dec. 1, 2020.

The California Highway Patrol on Monday asked for the public’s help in identifying a driver who left after fatally striking a pedestrian in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles last week.

The hit-and-run was reported on Dec. 1 at about 1:41 a.m. in the area of southbound Vermont Avenue, north of 92nd Street, the CHP said in a news release.

The pedestrian, whose identity was not released, suffered fatal injuries. The driver did not stop to render aid.

According to the CHP, the motorist drove a black sedan, but the make or model is unknown. The CHP said the car has front-end damage from the collision.

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to contact Investigator Parilla or Investigator Komoda at 310-642-3939 and reference CHP Case No. 202003420-565. Callers who wish to remain anonymous should contact 800-222-8477.