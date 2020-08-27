CHP seeks help finding driver in hit-and-run that killed 18-year-old Riverside woman, injured 2 others

Michelle Leon is seen in a photo released by CHP.

The California Highway Patrol on Thursday pleaded for the public’s help to find an SUV that fatally struck an 18-year-old Riverside woman and injured two others in mid-June.

The deadly hit-and-run occurred shortly before 9:15 p.m. on June 14 in the area on Markham Street east of Alexander Street, according to a post on CHP Riverside’s Facebook page.

The vehicle, a gold 1998-2002 Nissan Pathfinder, was westbound on the street when it slammed into three pedestrians and a horse, authorities said.

One of the pedestrians, Michelle Leon, died as a result of the crash, according to CHP. A 19-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries, while a juvenile received minor injuries.

The injured horse had to be euthanized.

Authorities said the driver did not stop and continued westbound on Markham.

Saying they’ve exhausted every lead, CHP investigators on Thursday reached out again to the public for help as law enforcement tries to find the vehicle and identify the driver.

They released a photo of a similar SUV, noting the one involved in the fatal crash likely has damage or missing parts.

CHP also posted a photo of the victim, imploring people to “please help us bring justice to Michelle Leon.”

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the CHP Riverside office at 951-637-8000.