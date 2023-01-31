The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in finding the shooter who left a man dead on a Westchester freeway off-ramp early Saturday morning.

The victim, an unidentified man, was found suffering from a gunshot wound while in the driver’s seat of his vehicle on the La Tijera Boulevard off-ramp of the southbound 405 Freeway, the CHP said in a press release.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

Initial reports indicated that the shooting was connected to a traffic crash, and investigators are hoping others who were on the road at the time might be able to help.

Anyone in the area between 1 and 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning who has information, dash-cam videos or Tesla recordings is asked to contact the CHP’s Major Crimes Unit at 323-644-9550. After business hours, call 323-259-3410.

To report information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.