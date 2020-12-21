CHP seeks witnesses in 15 Fwy shooting that killed 72-year-old driver in Ontario

A pickup came to rest on the shoulder of the southbound 15 Freeway in the Ontario area after its driver was fatally shot on Dec. 14, 2020. (OC Hawk)

The California Highway Patrol on Monday asked witnesses to come forward as investigators continue to search for the person who fatally shot a driver on the 15 Freeway in Ontario last week.

The victim, identified as 72-year-old Abelardo Magaña, was heading south on the freeway in a Ford pickup truck when a person opened fire and struck him near Jurupa Street around 5 p.m. on Dec. 14, according to the CHP.

Magaña then hit a light pole on the right shoulder of the 15, and his vehicle came to rest near a fence, the Highway Patrol said.

Officers responded to a call about the crash and found Magaña with a gunshot wound. They tried to save his life, but he ultimately died of his injuries, CHP said.

A motive remains unclear, but authorities said “multiple vehicles were within the vicinity of Mr. Magaña” when the shooting happened.

The CHP urged anybody with information to contact Investigator James Smith at 909-806-2435. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the WeTip hotline at 800-78CRIME or leave a statement at wetip.com