Authorities with the California Highway Patrol have issued a SigAlert on the westbound 105 Freeway at Long Beach Boulevard after an officer-involved shooting occurred Sunday in Willowbrook.

Officers responded to calls of a pedestrian on or near the Wilmington offramp of the westbound 105 Freeway at around 3:15 p.m., shortly before the incident happened, according to CHP.

Details are limited and it’s unclear led to the shooting, but a hard closure of westbound lanes of the freeway in Lynwood were requested for an unknown amount of time due to police activity, CHP said on X, formerly Twitter.

CHP shooting closes portion of 105 Freeway in Lynwood on Nov. 19, 2023. (Citizen App)

Video posted to the Citizen App showed motorists in standstill traffic on the 105.

Authorities did not provide any information about a suspect or officers being injured.

This is a developing story. Please stay with KTLA for additional updates.