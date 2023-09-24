CHP unit involved in violent multi-vehicle crash on 101 Freeway

A crash involving multiple vehicles, including a CHP patrol car, sent several people to the hospital early Sunday morning.

The collision occurred in the eastbound lanes of the 101 Freeway near the Hayvenhurst Avenue exit in Encino just after 12:40 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

It happened immediately after a CHP officer had pulled over a driver for an unrelated incident, authorities said.

A crash involving multiple vehicles, including a CHP patrol car, sent multiple people to the hospital on Sept. 24, 2023. (KeyNews)

CHP also confirmed reports that one of the drivers involved in the collision attempted to flee the scene, but officers were able to make contact with them and they were taken into custody.

The officer involved in the traffic stop and subsequent crash was not injured.

At least two people were sent to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.