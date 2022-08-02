Authorities made three arrests recently in connection with a burglary that took place in July at a Christian camp in Crestline.

The Twin Peaks Sheriff’s Station was contacted about a burglary at the Thousand Pines Christian Camp located in the 300 block of South Thousand Pines Road near Lake Gregory on July 20.

Multiple items were stolen from a room at the camp, which were estimated to be worth about $1,200, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

A suspect was identified through surveillance video, prompting deputies to acquire a search warrant for a local residence in the 300 block of Forest Circle, in the community of Valley of Enchantment.

On July 31, deputies served the warrant and contacted 38-year-old Patrick Stoops, 29-year-old Ian McCann and 67-year-old John Fridley.

Items from the burglary were found at the location along with methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Stoops was arrested and booked on suspicion of possession of stolen property and possession of narcotics.

He is currently being held on $25,000 bail.

McCann was arrested and booked on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia and Fridley was arrested and cited for possessing a controlled substance.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 909-336-0600.