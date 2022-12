Crowds gathered at the Santa Monica Pier to enjoy perfect weather on Christmas Day. Dec. 25, 2022. (KTLA)

While parts of the United States dug out and dried out from a disruptive winter storm, thousands gathered at the Santa Monica Pier on Christmas Day to enjoy the perfect weather.

Temperatures climbed into the 70s and low 80s across the Los Angeles area on Sunday.

KTLA’s John Fenoglio caught up with visitors.

