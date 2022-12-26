Authorities are searching for whoever shot and killed a person at outside a Palmdale apartment on Christmas Day.

Deputies received a call around 8:30 p.m. Sunday reporting a gunshot victim at the Arbor at Palmdale apartments located near 10th Street East and Avenue Q.

The victim was found on the ground outside an apartment not far from the parking area.

“They found an individual who had sustained several gunshot wounds and ultimately was pronounced here at the scene,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Mike Gomez said.

Video showed crime scene tape inside the apartment complex, where several people had gathered.

No further details about the shooting were immediately released and authorities did not provided a suspect description.

The motive for the shooting was also unknown.

Homicide investigators were called to the scene and were talking to witnesses, Gomez said.