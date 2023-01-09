Several Christmas trees were set on fire during a street takeover in South Los Angeles early Monday.

Video from the scene shows vehicles doing donuts at the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and East 103rd Street in the Watts neighborhood.

At least three Christmas trees were piled on top of each other in the middle of the commotion and one person can be seen pouring lighter fluid on the trees before setting them on fire.

Drivers continued doing stunts around the flames while people watched and recorded video. One person could be seen hanging out of the side of a red pickup truck.

In another street takeover early Monday at the intersection of Manchester Avenue and San Pedro Street in the Florence neighborhood, drivers and spectators blocked the area to traffic before Los Angeles police officers responded to the scene.