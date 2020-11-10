Democrat Christy Smith overtakes GOP incumbent Rep. Mike Garcia in 25th congressional race

Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith appears to have taken the lead over incumbent Rep. Mike Garcia in the race for the 25th Congressional District, according to the latest data from the Los Angeles and Ventura county registrar offices.

The roller-coaster race saw Garcia, a Republican, ahead by 432 votes entering Monday’s count. As of Tuesday morning, Smith holds a 1,287-vote lead.

“Thank you for all your kindness, patience, and support,” Smith tweeted Monday night. “My team and I appreciate you! We will continue to honor the process as officials do their important work.”

The 25th District includes Simi Valley, Santa Clarita, Palmdale and Lancaster, and overlaps both Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

