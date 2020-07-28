Church services move to SoCal beaches, sparking concerns of coronavirus outbreaks

Hundreds gathered July 10 for the weekly Saturate OC worship event held north of the pier in Huntington Beach.(Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times)

With the coronavirus continuing to surge in California, officials imposed limits on indoor church services in many areas.

But now, there are concerns about several large church services being held on beaches. It started with a series of large gatherings in Huntington Beach. Then this weekend, there was another one at Cardiff State Beach in San Diego County.

For the most part, religious institutions have followed the COVID-19 restrictions. But a few have filed lawsuits, arguing the restrictions violate their constitutional rights. The latest lawsuit was filed earlier this month, with three churches in Northern California claiming that a ban on singing in places of worship violates their 1st Amendment rights.

