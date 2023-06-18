CicLAvia is celebrating Juneteenth by closing down part of Vermont Avenue in Gramercy Park on Sunday so that pedestrians, bicyclists and people of all ages and mobility levels can enjoy what the vibrant neighborhood has to offer.

Vermont Avenue between Exposition Boulevard and Century Boulevard will be closed from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. to allow participants to enjoy live performances, food trucks and fun for the entire family.

In addition, on-site record expungement, mental health services, tenant support and more will all be available at the event.

The festivities are in collaboration with the Office of Supervisor Holly Mitchell, who is putting on her 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration & Resource Fair.

The first CicLAvia took place in 2010. Since then, there have been 44 more events attended by over 1.8 million people, according to the CicLAvia website.

For more information on Sunday’s CicLAvia Juneteenth celebration, click here.