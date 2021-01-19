CIF Southern Section cancels fall sports playoffs and championships

The CIF Southern Section announced Tuesday it was canceling fall sports playoffs and championships for football, girls’ volleyball, water polo and cross-country because of continuing coronavirus restrictions imposed by the California Department of Public Health and county health officials.

The decision leaves it up to the section’s 559 individual schools how to proceed. Currently, all counties in Southern California are in the state’s purple tier, signifying widespread coronavirus infections. The only sports cleared to begin Jan. 25 are track and field, cross-country, golf and tennis. But stay-at-home orders have to be lifted to proceed. Canceling playoffs gives more time for schools to see if there’s improvement in their county.

Football is in the orange tier but that didn’t stop two private schools from holding football games with school equipment last week in Orange County in violation of the state guidelines.

Additional private schools are expected to follow in the coming weeks. The powerful Trinity League, made up of Bellflower St. John Bosco, Santa Ana Mater Dei, Anaheim Servite, Orange Lutheran, San Juan Capistrano JSerra and Santa Margarita, plans to begin three weeks of practice March 1 and start playing games March 20, with its season ending April 17. It remains to be seen if league members would proceed without permission from Orange County health officials.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.