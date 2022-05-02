A bystander was shot and killed when a fight broke out moments after a carnival celebrating Cinco de Mayo came to an end in Anaheim Sunday night.

Officers were called to the north side of La Palma Park shortly after 10 p.m. for a report of shots fired, Anaheim Police Department Officer Carringer said.

“We did have officers in the park. They did hear a gunshot,” Carringer said.

Investigators said that patrons were leaving the park when a fight broke out and a 17-year-old suspect fired a gun.

“That struck a subject that was not involved in the fight at all,” Carringer said.

The shooting victim, described only as an adult male, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Witnesses said the victim was a park worker, but police have not confirmed the man’s identity.

There was no word on what may have led to the fight but detectives are working to determine if gang involvement may have played a role, Carringer said.

Police detained several juveniles in connection with the shooting, including the 17-year-old suspected gunman.

The festival has been held in Anaheim for 50 years and maintains a heavy police presence.

“The police department has had a major role in this event for several years,” Carringer said. “The suspect would have seen officers and known officers were in the area and heavily present.”

No other suspects are outstanding, Carringer said.