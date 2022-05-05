Thursday is Cinco de Mayo and Los Angeles will be celebrating with lots of margaritas and Mariachi music.

Cinco de Mayo, Spanish for the Fifth of May, celebrates Mexico’s 1862 victory over French forces. Sometimes referred to as the Anniversary of the Battle of Puebla, the day is celebrated in parts of Mexico and in the United States.

Angelenos hoping to celebrate Cinco de Mayo have a variety of events to choose from and deals to take advantage of. Here are some of the events happening in L.A.:

Events:

La Granjero Cantina at the Original Farmers Market is celebrating with Cinco de Mayo specials like FRY-CHOS, lobster and steak tacos, and beverage specials. They’ll have a Mariachi band from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Also at the Original Farmers Market, Trejo’s Tacos will also be celebrating with live music. Danny Trejo is set to make an appearance.

The City of San Gabriel is hosting a Cinco de Mayo event at the Mission District on 425 S. Mission Drive from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Friday. The celebration will feature a beer garden, artisan vendors and crafts, and live music, including a Tribute to Selena by Adelaide Pilar.

The Pacific Wheel on the Santa Monica Pier will light up in red, green and white on Thursday in recognition of Cinco de Mayo.

Lucha VaVoom’s ‘Cinco de Mayan’ two-night Cinco de Mayo celebration features Mexican masked wrestling, burlesque and comedy on Thursday and Friday at The Mayan Theatre in downtown Los Angeles. Tickets can be purchased here.

Acapuclo is hosting a fiesta starting at 3 p.m. with margaritas, beers, shots and taco specials and live entertainment at its Glendale, Costa Mesa, Downey and Long Beach locations.

Todos Santos in Hollywood is having a fiesta from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. with drink specials, including frozen margaritas and frozen rosé for $10.

Deals and goodies:

Randy’s Donuts will have a Mango Tajin Doughnut throughout the month of May.

Bar Louie’s Cinco de Mayo specials include $3 off the Tostada Burger, $4 Pacifico Beer, $5 Cinco Ritas, and $3 Sidecars of Sauza Tequila.

Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Company is celebrating with a “Battle of the Flights” with Tequila and Mezcal drink package options.

Del Taco is having a Cinco de Mayo buy 1, get 1 free deal for those who create a rewards account on Thursday.

Tallula’s in Santa Monica has a Cinco de Mayo celebration from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. with a live Mariachi Band, an ourdoor “Margarita Garden” and a taco cart.

El Pollo Loco is offering free, custom El Pollo Loco x Tapatío bottles with orders.

Toca Madera in West Hollywood opens at 12 p.m. Thursday for an all-day Cinco de Mayo celebration.

El Torito is celebrating starting at 3 p.m. Thursday specials on margaritas, beers, shots and tacos.