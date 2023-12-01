Hollywood film fans will have to wait a little longer for a classic theater to reopen.

The Cinerama Dome and former Arclight Cinemas won’t reopen next year as planned, Deadline reports. Instead, a redesign of the space means the second quarter of 2025 seems like a probable time for reopening.

The outlet previously reported an expected reopening in 2023, though that was already a delay from what many thought would be a 2022 reopening.

The Cinerama and Arclight chain closed in April 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which put parent company Pacific Theatres Exhibition into bankruptcy.

“From there, many of that exhibitor’s prime Arclight locations went to various rivals: Amazon took the Culver City location, Regal snapped up the Sherman Oaks and Pasadena Arclights, with AMC taking the Pacific’s Grove and Arclights in La Jolla and D.C. among others,” Deadline reports.

The Cinerama Dome itself remains under the ownership of former parent company Decurion, controlled by the family of the property’s original developer William R. Forman, Deadline reports.