Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced Wednesday that more resources will be used to assist people experiencing homelessness in Sherman Oaks.

The Crisis and Incident Response through Community-led Engagement program, also known as CIRCLE, is expanding into Sherman Oaks.

CIRCLE, “a 24/7 unarmed response program that deploys a team of mental health professionals and individuals with lived experience to address non-violent LAPD calls related to unhoused individuals experiencing crisis,” already operates in Hollywood, South Los Angeles, downtown L.A. Venice and the San Fernando Valley, according to a release from Bass’ office.

Specifically, CIRCLE looks to help with issues like loitering, noise complaints, substance abuse and indecent exposure.

“We have heard the calls of Sherman Oaks residents and businesses and now with the expansion of CIRCLE, there will be more options and strategies available to respond to calls about unhoused residents or residents needing care through effective community-based non-punitive safety strategies,” Bass said in the release.

To contact CIRCLE, call the non-emergency police line at 877-275-5273.