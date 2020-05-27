Citadel Outlets in Commerce to reopen for in-store shopping

The Citadel Outlets in Commerce are scheduled to reopen for in-store shopping on Thursday with physical distancing and safety measures in place, mall officials said Tuesday.

The revival of the shopping center comes the same day Los Angeles County officials announced that businesses can start to allow customers back inside after nearly two months of state-mandated closures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Previously, just 18 of the outlet’s 130 stores, including eateries, were open for curbside pickup. It was not yet clear which of the stores would be open Thursday but an update is posted on the mall’s directory each day.

The shopping mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

New safety measures have been implemented amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including more frequent sanitizing, as well as the installation of “contactless bathroom amenities,” hand sanitizer and plexiglass shields at the customer service area, according to a news release.

In an effort to ensure shoppers and employees maintain social distancing, all seating areas have been rearranged to be six feet apart. And, decals have been place throughout the shopping center to remind people to keep a physical distance.

All employees are required to wear face coverings, test their temperatures daily and follow hygienic practices, mall officials said.

Stores have also been asked to follow safety measures, including limiting the number of guests inside, creating one-way aisles, offering contactless payment methods and implementing frequent cleaning routines.

During the state-mandated closure of the outlet, construction was underway for a new three-story Levi’s flagship store, which is scheduled to open in early 2021.